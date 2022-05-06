Beverages of any kind are a blessing; they add alot of flavour and fun to one’s meal. Freshly squeezed juice or a glass of chilled beer are the perfect methods to beat the summer woes. National Beverage Day is celebrated to encourage people to enjoy the beverages of their choice and acknowledge that a good beverage can make your day better. National Beverage Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 6. To celebrate the day, here are some Tea Quotes, Tea GIFs, Coffee Quotes, Coffee GIFs, Beer Quotes, Beer GIFS, and Wine Quotes to share on this Day.

1. Sometimes all you need is a good cup of Tea - Unknown

2. Where there’s tea, there’s hope. -Arthur Wing Pinero

3. People say money can’t buy happiness. They Lie. Money buys Coffee; Coffee makes Me Happy! - Unknown

4. I orchestrate my mornings to the tune of coffee.- Terri Guillemets

5. Either give me more wine or leave me alone. ― Rumi

6. Wine is the most healthful and most hygienic of beverages.― Louis Pasteur

7. Life is too short to drink cheap beer.- Anon

8. He is a wise man who invented beer. -Plato

