Roblox, the popular online gaming and game-creation platform, has been down. The official Roblox website is showing the error message: {"errors":[{"code":9007,"message":"Service Instances Unavailable"}]}, along with the text “Pretty-print”. Several netizens have shared posts online, including funny memes highlighting the error they faced while accessing the website. One X user said some users were facing issues. The same user added, “After being acquired by Roblox in 2021, the Guilded platform has officially shut down today.” On the other hand, another user posted a meme from The Simpsons going to X when Roblox is down. Another user said, “Roblox has accidentally shut down Roblox instead of Guilded.” The official website has been down as of our check and continues to show the same error. GPT-5.2 Codex Launched: OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Codex to Enhance AI-Powered Coding and Software Development.

Roblox Down, X User Announces

Roblox Down Funny Meme

POV: Roblox users when they see Roblox go down #robloxdown pic.twitter.com/Ntj3Lsu460 — Ryun (@ryunzos) December 19, 2025

Roblox Down, Website Shows Error

Like if ROBLOX IS DOWN for you #RobloxDown pic.twitter.com/xAI3xYiueU — Gorgeous Blox (@GorgeousBlox) December 19, 2025

Roblox Outage, Funny Meme of Guy Eating Lunch and Not Fixing Issue

Photo LEAKED of a #Roblox employee on a scrumptious lunch break while the Roblox servers are DOWN!:#RobloxDown pic.twitter.com/i3dx4ZTDDH — agentphilip07 (@agentphilip07) December 19, 2025

Roblox Not Working, X User Shares Funny Pic of Robot

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