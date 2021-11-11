India celebrates National Education Day 2021 today! With people celebrating November 11 as Education Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, political leaders also took to social media to extend greetings and wishes as they observe and remember the valuable contribution of India's first education minister. Nitin Gadkari, Naveen Patnaik, Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and even the Indian National Congress shared wishes in remembrance of Maulana Azad's immense contribution in laying the education system in India. See what they posted on National Education Day!

Nitin Gadkari

Naveen Patnaik

Humble tributes to freedom fighter & scholar #MaulanaAbulKalamAzad on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as #NationalEducationDay. His invaluable contribution towards laying the foundation of a strong education system in independent India will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/CREvpoQFaA — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 11, 2021

Ashok Gehlot

Humble tributes to freedom fighter, prominent theologian, nation’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad ji on his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Education Day. His contribution to independence struggle and nation building shall always be remembered. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 11, 2021

Dharmendra Pradhan

Tribute to a freedom fighter & the first education minister of independent India, Bharat Ratna, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary also commemorated as #NationalEducationDay. He will be remembered for his contributions in developing the education system in India. pic.twitter.com/5twlk8n8YL — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 11, 2021

Indian National Congress

All-round education of citizenry means all-round development of nation. This #NationalEducationDay, as the nation moves through dark times, we salute our teachers for their resilience and dedication to our children & our future. pic.twitter.com/iLp1Iksf4z — Congress (@INCIndia) November 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)