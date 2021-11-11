National Education Day 2021 is here! The day marks the birth anniversary of India's first education minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who served the country from 1947 to 1958. Since 2008, November 11 is celebrated as National Education Day every year to commemorate his contribution in laying a strong foundation of education system in India. On this day, people celebrate and remember the great educationist on his birth anniversary. See how netizens reacted by sharing greetings, quotes and images to celebrate the memorable day.

Tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Humble tributes to freedom fighter and scholar #MaulanaAbulKalamAzad on his birth anniversary. His invaluable contribution towards building the foundation of a strong education system for modern India will always be remembered.#nationaleducationday pic.twitter.com/hUSYuwvm8H — Nitin ( NicKY ) 🇮🇳 (@Nitinmudgal_INC) November 11, 2021

Education is Important!

Education is important to all and none of us can survive without it. Knowing it's importance how can we let someone left out without it, the only technique which shapes every brain into a well defined mind. This year let's help those who are unable to get it#NationalEducationDay pic.twitter.com/7IwEAzc1GY — Mamta (@Mamta_25_) November 11, 2021

Happy National Education Day

Education plays a crucial role in everyone’s life as it enhances the personality of an individual externally as well as internally. Education makes you aware of yourself and your surroundings. Education enables a person to read and write.#NationalEducationDay pic.twitter.com/Xa4x6x4CrJ — ❤️ Guri Punjabi 🇮🇳 (@Guri03733) November 11, 2021

Let Education Reach to Those in Need!

Problems of Indian Education to be Highlighted on This Day

Remembering Maulana Abul Kalam Azad for His Important Contribution

Maulana Azad was born on Makkah. Later he came to India and took active part in Indian Freedom Struggle. He was the man who lead the mass during Khilafath Movement. Lets remember this day, as some Fascist Forces are trying to vanish his from the history.#nationaleducationday pic.twitter.com/YfYk2JGvQp — afsarkodlipet (@afsarkodlipet) November 11, 2021

