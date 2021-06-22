Kissing is a beautiful expression of love. A kiss can be exchanged between lovers, as well as between the guardian and the child. To celebrate the special power of kissing, National Kissing Day is celebrated every year on June 22. Thus, today several people across the world are celebrating the special day and they are also sharing various Kissing Day wishes, quotes, messages, HD images, and wallpapers on Twitter. Take a look:

Beautiful

Pucker Up!

#Nationalkissingday Pucker up! National kissing day is all about showing yor love and improving your health. pic.twitter.com/kmFA6heErr — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGu58261264) June 22, 2021

National Kissing Day Wish

#nationalkissingday Happy national kissing day 😅🤣 — Ash Tweets (@AshKumrawat) June 22, 2021

Celebrating Kissing Day with Furry Friend

Power of Kissing

A kiss makes a relationship much stronger. And to celebrate the power of kissing, National Kissing Day is celebrated every year on June 22.#AaoKissKare 😘😘😘😘#NationalKissingDay — Enroy (@enroy_0072000) June 22, 2021

