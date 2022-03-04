National Safety Day is observed annually to honour the establishment of the National Safety Council. The day is marked on 4 March and aims to highlight the importance of following safety regulations and measures in the workplace and roads. As per the reports, the theme for the National Safety Day 2022 is 'Nurture young minds - Develop safety culture'. The objective is to aware people of the importance of human safety and how to avoid mishaps and accidents in different areas. To observe the day, netizens took to Twitter to share quotes on safety protocols, wishes, messages, and HD Wallpapers with slogans to explain the significance of the day.

National Safety Day 2022 Tweets By Netizens

Happy National Safety Day 2022

Let us add more meaning to this Day by promising to work towards safety. Happy National Safety Day 2022 #NationalSafetyDay#nationalsafetyday2022pic.twitter.com/Pcj6nbQh2z — Rahul Sharma (@RahulS_Jmu) March 4, 2022

Safety Is Important

Safety And Responsibility

Always be responsible for the safety of yourself and others. Happy National Safety Day #nationalsafetydaypic.twitter.com/VU7mG8QqNU — Riyansh Tiwari (@_Riyansh) March 4, 2022

National Safety Day 2022 Messages

The worst thing we can do to ourselves is to take our safety for granted. Happy National Safety Day 2022#NationalSafetyDay #NationalSafetyDay2022 pic.twitter.com/xySC3v38cq — Abbas Ansari (@AbbasAnsariD1) March 4, 2022

