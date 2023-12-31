As the clock struck midnight in Australia, the nation welcomed New Year 2024 with a spectacular display of dazzling fireworks in Sydney. The vibrant celebration lit up the iconic Sydney skyline, marking the commencement of the new year. Captivating visuals from the event are surfacing on social media, showcasing the enthusiasm and joy of Australians as they bid farewell to 2023. New Year's Eve Fireworks 2023 in Sydney: View Photos and Videos From Sydney Harbour Bridge as Australia Welcomes New Year 2024.

Australia Welcomes 2024

#WATCH | Australia celebrates the beginning of New Year 2024 with dazzling fireworks in Sydney (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/n4WEgn3R6Y — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

Sydney Harbour Fireworks were the most lame ass fireworks I’ve ever seen! Playing music so loud you can’t even hear the fireworks then the smoke got in the way of the footage which was rubbish anyway! #NewYear2024 #NewYearsEve #Australia #SydneyHarbourBridge #NewYearCelebrations pic.twitter.com/xxLks4jrfD — Fearce (@fearce2099) December 31, 2023

Sydney's New Year Fireworks

BREAKING: Australia enters New Year 2024 pic.twitter.com/9ivXrhTbS0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 31, 2023

