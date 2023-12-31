Fireworks adorned the sky around Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia's Sydney as the city indulges in New Year's Eve celebrations. Huge crowds assembled in Sydney for one of the globe's most breathtaking New Year's fireworks exhibitions. Several photos and videos of the New Year's Eve Fireworks 2023 in Sydney have surfaced on social media. New Year in New Zealand: Auckland Rings Into 2024 With Fireworks (Watch Video).

New Year's Eve Fireworks 2023 in Sydney

New Year's Eve Fireworks in Sydney

New Year in Sydney

Happy New Year

Happy New Year 2024 

Sydney Welcomes 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)