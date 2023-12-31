Fireworks adorned the sky around Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia's Sydney as the city indulges in New Year's Eve celebrations. Huge crowds assembled in Sydney for one of the globe's most breathtaking New Year's fireworks exhibitions. Several photos and videos of the New Year's Eve Fireworks 2023 in Sydney have surfaced on social media. New Year in New Zealand: Auckland Rings Into 2024 With Fireworks (Watch Video).

Sydney harbour fireworks - some moments from the early show for this new year’s eve 2023 / 2024 🎉🥂🍾 🎉 pic.twitter.com/xLAyBPixnS — neuro.social.self (@neurosocialself) December 31, 2023

#australia The 9pm "family fireworks" explode over Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney on December 31, 2023. 📷Izhar KHAN #AFP pic.twitter.com/Fi9nGl2LTZ — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) December 31, 2023

New year 2024 fireworks in Sydney! pic.twitter.com/kosCsHIl2A — Jans (@thalaivi_jans05) December 31, 2023

Happy New Year! View of the 9pm fireworks from North Sydney at 5x speed #newyeareve #sydneynewyear #HappyNewYear2024 pic.twitter.com/kHSvn7Wyop — William Chen (@MrChensta) December 31, 2023

Happy New Year fellas!! 🎆🎆🎆 from Sydney Australia 🇦🇺 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/IyLzGBsMqM — Si vis pacem para bellum Fella 🇦🇺🇺🇦 (@Imbonkers4NAFO) December 31, 2023

2024 has just arrived! The first places to ring in the new year are Kiribati and the Christmas Islands, which have just hit midnight! Meanwhile, Sydney in Australia has kicked off its celebrations with the 9pm fireworks display, to give a taster of what’s to come! #SydNYE pic.twitter.com/H2Rcg6IrK4 — Matthew Joyce (@ItsMatthewJoyce) December 31, 2023

