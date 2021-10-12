List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 10, 2021:

1. Navratri 2021 Skandamata Puja

2. Durga Puja 2021 Maha Panchami

3. World Mental Health Day

4. World Homeless Day

5. Lalita Panchami

6. National Handbag Day

7. National Cake Decorating Day

8. National Hug a Drummer Day

9. Pastor Appreciation Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)