List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 15, 2021:

1. Durga Visarjan

2. Vijayadashami

3. Dussehra

4. Vidyarambham

5. Madhvacharya Jayanti

6. Mysore Dasara

7. Buddha Jayanti

8. Global Handwashing Day

9. White Cane Safety Day

10. World Students' Day

11. APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary

12. National Cheese Curd Day

13. National Mammography Day

14. National Mushroom Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)