Ahead of the grand Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday, 1 July, the official page of the sacred temple posted a video of Patitapabana. The word 'Patitapabana' means one who can even purify the sinner. The Patitapabana darshan clip shows the Lord of the Universe, Shri Jagannath, mounted in Gumuta Griha at the temple's main entrance. It is said that all those who have no right to enter the temple for inadvertent religious reasons get the privilege to get Darshan of Lord Jagannath in the form of Patitapabana. Puri Rath Yatra 2022: Craftsmen Make Identical Jagannath Chariots Without Any Manuals or Modern Machines For Odisha's Annual Festival (See Pics)

Lord Jagannath Patitapaban Darshan:

ସୁପ୍ରଭାତ! Today's Patitapaban Darshan at Shree Jagannatha Temple, #Puri. pic.twitter.com/BFZxJNbGA3 — Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri (@JagannathaDhaam) June 30, 2022

