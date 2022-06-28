The annual grand celebration of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra will be on Friday, 1st of July this year. Observed as Puri Rath Yatra, the preparation of the majestic structures for the procession of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings has already begun in Odisha. The official page of the Shree Jagannatha Temple Office, Puri shared glimpses of how the huge golden chariots are made for observance. Over 200-odd craftsmen don't use modern machines, architectural designs or manuals to build the structure. The 3 chariots famed for their brilliant craftsmanship start from the 12th century Jagannath Temple and reach the Gundicha Temple. Ratha Yatra 2022 Date: When Is Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra? Know About Suna Besha Rituals, Celebration and Significance of Odisha's Famous Chariot Festival.

Puri Rath Yatra Preparation

ତିନିରଥର ବେଦି ପାର୍ଶ୍ୱ ପଟା ତଳେ ହଂସ ପଟା ବାଡ଼ିଆ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ ହୋଇଅଛି ଏବଂ ତିନିରଥର ଘୋଡା ସେଟିଙ୍ଗ ପାଇଁ ଜୁଆଳି ଏବଂ ଇଶ ନିର୍ମାଣ ଶେଷ ହୋଇଅଛି । ତିନିରଥ ଚକ, ଦଣ୍ଡା, ଚାରିନାହାକା, ଚଉଦ, ନାହାକାଗୁଡିକରେ ରଙ୍ଗ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସହ ଘଣ୍ଟି, ପିତଳ କଳସ ଆଦିରେ ରଙ୍ଗ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଶେଷ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ପହଁଚିଛିl pic.twitter.com/L9iuD47LHI — Shree Jagannatha Temple Office, Puri (@SJTA_Puri) June 27, 2022

Here's How The Iconic Chariots Are Made

