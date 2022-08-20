Sadbhavana Diwas is celebrated on August 20 every year to mark the birth anniversary of late former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi. The day is commemorated to promote communal harmony, peace and national integration among the citizens of India. The great leader was known as the goodwill ambassador of the country. Therefore, Rajiv Gandhi's birthday is observed as Sadbhavana Diwas, which stands for 'goodwill day'. Observe the 78th birth anniversary of the youngest PM of the country by sending Sadbhavana Diwas 2022 images, meaningful quotes, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers & SMS. Download Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti 2022 images & Sadbhavana Diwas wallpapers from below. Notable Quotes by The Congress Leader Who Served as Youngest PM of India

Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Images & Sadbhavana Diwas HD Wallpapers Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti and Sadbhavana Diwas Wishes (File Image) Quotes & SMS for Rajiv Gandhi's 78th Birth Anniversary Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti and Sadbhavana Diwas Wishes (File Image) Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Images Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti and Sadbhavana Diwas Wishes (File Image) WhatsApp Messages to Send on Sadbhavana Diwas Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti and Sadbhavana Diwas Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)