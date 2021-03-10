Netizens Remember Savitribai Phule On Her 124th Death Anniversary:

Remembering #SavitribaiPhule, The Indian social reformer, poet and founder of the first women's school in India, On Her 124th Death Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WU8EJ471VI — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) March 10, 2021

Honouring the First Female Teacher of India

Remembering #SavitribaiPhule on her 124th death anniversary day - She became 1st female teacher in India. - She regarded as mother of Indian feminism. - Who (along with Fatima) started first school for girls. - She was one of the 1st to fight against brahminical patriarchy. pic.twitter.com/02neP7ZzrU — General Knowledge (@BORN4WIN) March 10, 2021

Savitribai Phule Punyatithi

Humble tributes to the first woman teacher of India Smt. Savitribai Phule ji on her punyathithi🙏💐#SavitribaiPhule pic.twitter.com/lusWz6o4ze — Akshay (@Akshay1552) March 10, 2021

A Great Woman Liberator

Many people in india celebrate March 8th women's day. Less people know 10th March Is the death anniversary of a great woman libarator, #SavitribaiPhule pic.twitter.com/HvrD1wwgpY — ਕੌਰ ਸੀਰਤ 💚🌿 Kaur seerat💎👑💫 (@seerat24) March 10, 2021

She Is Also Known As the Mother of Indian Feminism

Mai was a lady of grit and vigour. Her determination emancipated women from regression. Her revolutionary idea opened education for all in the society. Today on her death anniversary let us all pay our humble tribute to Smt #SavitribaiPhule and recall her service to the Nation. pic.twitter.com/PjW7h7MQ49 — Virendra Reddy (@VirendraReddy3) March 10, 2021

An Old Pic of Savitribai Phule

The First Indian🇮🇳Women Teacher🥰and Mother of Feminism #SavitribaiPhule🙏🏻On her Death Anniversary💐. pic.twitter.com/tiPP72rJ5M — SaiAchari Meetakoti (@saimeetakoti) March 10, 2021

