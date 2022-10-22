Tihar is a Hindu festival that is celebrated for five days in Nepal and the East Indian states of Sikkim, West Bengal, Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The observance has a significant difference when compared to Diwali. Tihar 2022 will begin on Saturday, 22 October. Houses throughout the country are lit up with extra lights and decorated with garlands. The festival's first day is known as Kaag Tihar, the second is Kukur Tihar, followed by Lakshmi Puja, Mha Puja, and Bhai Tika is the last one. We have compiled Happy Tihar 2022 wishes, HD Images, quotes, messages, Yama Panchak 2022 greetings and SMS. Tihar 2022 Date in Nepali Calendar: From Rituals to Significance, Know About The Five Days of Yama Panchak Festival Celebrated As Diwali in Nepal & North East India.

Tihar 2022 Messages

Tihar 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: On Deepavali, Here’s Hoping That the Beauty of This Festival of Lights Brings a World of Joy, Happiness, and Contentment to You, To Last the Whole Year Through. Happy Tihar!

Happy Tihar 2022 HD Wallpapers

Tihar 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: Let Your Sorrows Burst Like Crackers, Your Happiness Be Like Sparkles, Your Dream Soar Like Rockets, and Let Your Life Be Enlightened by the Light of This Dipawali. Happy Tihar!

Tihar Greetings

Happy Tihar 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: On This Auspicious Festival of Lights, May The Glow of Joy, Prosperity, and Happiness Illuminate Your Days in the Year Ahead. Happy Tihar!

Happy Tihar Images

Tihar 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: May This Tihar Be As Bright as Ever, and May This Tihar Bring Joy, Health, and Wealth to You. May This Festival of Lights Brighten Up You and Your Dear

Tihar Festival SMS

Tihar 2022 Images (File Image)

Image Reads: With the Glittering Lamps, Share the Light of Happiness. Filled With the Colour of This Deepavali Season. My Warm Wishes on Tihar Festival.

