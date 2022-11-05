Tulsi Vivah is an auspicious Hindu festival observed anytime between the Prabodhhini Ekadashi and Kartika Purnima in the traditional Hindu Calendar. The festival is also known as Tulasi Kalyanam, which signifies the culmination of the monsoon and the beginning of the wedding season in the Hindu community. Tulsi Vivah 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, 5 November. The day marks the marriage anniversary of Goddess Tulsi, also known as Vrinda and Shri Krishna or the Shaligram incarnation of Lord Vishnu. We have compiled Tulsi Vivah 2022 Mehndi designs and henna patterns to add beauty to your festive commemoration.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Mehndi

Tulsi Vivah Henna Designs

Latest Tulsi Vivah Mehendi Ideas

