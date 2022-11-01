Tulsi Vivah is a ceremonial marriage between the Tulsi plant, which is the holy basil plant, and the Hindu Lord Vishnu or his Avatar Lord Krishna. It is celebrated a few days after the festival of Diwali and falls in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik Dwadashi, which is the 12th day of the lunar cycle. There are specific rituals associated with this day and it is celebrated like an actual marriage ceremony. In Hindu mythology, Tulsi is considered to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi and this marriage is seen as a unison of the Gods and Goddesses. This festival marks the end of the monsoon season and the start of the Hindu wedding season. This ceremony is also usually witnessed on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Uthani Ekadashi. As you prepare to celebrate Tulsi Vivah 2022, here’s everything to know about its date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and the significance of the ceremony.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Tulsi Vivah will be observed on November 5, Saturday, and the Dwadashi Tithi begins at 6.06 pm on November 4 and ends at 5.06 pm on November 5, which is the Shubh Muhurat during which the marriage ceremony has to be performed.

Tulsi Vivah Puja Rituals

The rituals of the marriage ceremony between Lord Krishna and Tulsi resemble those of a traditional Hindu wedding, which is performed in temples and even in houses. The Tulsi plant is decorated like a bride and even a small mandap is set up. This Puja is observed mostly by married women for the well-being of their husbands and family. They observe a fast till the evening when the ceremony is performed. The place of the Puja is adorned with colourful Rangoli, with even vermillion and Haldi being applied on the Tulsi plant. A brass idol or a picture of Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna is decorated for the ceremony, which involves chanting Mantras and Tulsi aarti, after which Prasad of sweets is distributed among everyone.

Significance of Tulsi Vivah

According to legends, the story of Tulsi Vivah originates from the story of a woman, Vrinda, who is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi or Tulsi herself. Vrinda was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu. Performing the Tulsi Vivah is considered very auspicious as people believe that childless couples will soon be blessed with kids. For the ceremony performed by these couples, they act as parents of the Tulsi plant and perform a Kanyadaan to give away the Tulsi to Lord Vishnu.

