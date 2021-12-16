Vijay Diwas 2021 is being observed in India today! On December 16, India won the war against Pakistan in 1971 which lead to the independence of East Pakistan into Bangladesh. Citizens pay homage to brave soldiers on Vijay Diwas who lost their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War. As you also observe the important day, we've got you some special Vijay Diwas 2021 Images & HD Wallpapers for free download online. Commemorate India's victory over Pakistan by sending these Messages, Quotes and SMS. Vijay Diwas 2021 Wishes & HD Images: Send Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers & SMS to Observe India’s Victory Over Pakistan in 1971 War

Vijay Diwas Images and HD Wallpapers

Swarnim Vijay Diwas (Photo Credits: File Image)

Observe Vijay Diwas 2021 by Sending These Messages

Vijay Diwas Wishes (File Image)

Quotes for Vijay Diwas 2021

Vijay Diwas Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)