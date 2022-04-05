World Health Day is a global observance that will be marked on Thursday, 7th April, 2022. It is an international health awareness day that is observed under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other related organizations. The occasion mainly marks the anniversary of the founding of WHO in 1948. The theme for World Health Day 2022 is "Our planet, our health." The aim is to direct attention toward the overall well-being of our planet and the humans living on it. Look at some of the best quotes, sayings, inspiring words by famous figures from history and HD pictures below.

World Health Day 2022 Quotes

World Health Day 2022 Quotes

"Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship." – Buddha

World Health Day 2022 Messages

World Health Day 2022 Messages

"The greatest wealth is health." – Virgil

World Health Day 2022 HD Wallpaper

World Health Day 2022 HD Wallpaper

"He who has health has hope; and he who has hope, has everything." – Thomas Carlyle

World Health Day 2022 Sayings

World Health Day 2022 Sayings

"A healthy outside starts from the inside." – Robert Urich

World Health Day 2022 WhatsApp Status

World Health Day 2022 WhatsApp Status

"Health is a state of complete harmony of the body, mind, and spirit. "— B.K.S. Iyengar

