McDonald's in China has experimented with everybody's favorite summer confectionery. You guessed it right, ice cream it is. The multinational fast-food company has launched 'Cilantro Sundae', which is a mixture of ice cream and coriander. The dish comes topped with a bright green coriander sauce and fresh crumbs of the distinctive herb. Moreover, the report says that the unusual dessert is on sale from 21 to 25 February. McDonald's Chicken Burger Ice-Cream? Viral Video of Cold Stone Dessert Made Out Of McChicken is Flipping Netizens Out! LOL at Funny Weird Food Memes and Jokes.

Coriander Ice Cream Sundae

Mcdonald's China launched a Cilantro Sundae special menu item today, which is interesting... pic.twitter.com/uHgA3vyn2Y — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 21, 2022

