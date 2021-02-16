McDonald's chicken burger has been best friends with tastebuds for a long time but not in the form we're witnessing on social media these days. Yes, a viral video from Pakistan is flipping people out as they see our favourite McChicken burger turned into a cold stone dessert. We are not even kidding. Just like you see stone-cold ice-cream experts preparing delicious desserts out of fresh fruits, milk or other sweet products, this one video prepares dessert out of McDonald's McChicken burger. Last year, someone made Maggi noodles by using milk instead of water!

Right from mushing the burger to mixing it with other ingredients, this recipe is making people sick in their stomach as they try to wrap their head around the concept. Since it is on Twitter, people are now making weird food combination memes and jokes that are at least churning LOLs if not a good dessert.

McDonald's Chicken Burger Ice-Cream Viral Video From Pakistan:

Thodi to maryaada rakhiye... pic.twitter.com/4CQPcSsnCP — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) February 15, 2021

Check Out Hilarious Reactions:

@vishruthbehani1 Ketchup aur hota bas — Laal Hanuman (@AnantSMittal) February 16, 2021

LMAO

All of Us RN

Me after watching this : pic.twitter.com/zZxw2PDrTP — vijay sharma (@graverocker25) February 16, 2021

LOL

Ye kya dehk lia mne pic.twitter.com/OY0ptvlFfQ — V S (@VS1094) February 16, 2021

Just when we thought we've seen everything like Kaju Katli with ketchup, Kurkure Milkshake, to even Gulab Jamun on Pizza, here comes this! Recently, we had the misfortune to see Ferrero Rocher Manchurian along with some of the weirdest food combinations! It doesn't end there, someone posted pictures of Kaju Katli soup online and Twitterati was up in arms. Not just that, a picture of Oreo Ice Cream Samosa was shared by an aspiring chef on Twitter Well, looks like that is life! Hoping for a better future for such amazing foods these large fast-food chains have bestowed upon us.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2021 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).