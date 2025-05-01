Today, May 1, Mumbai observes a dry day in celebration of Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din. This state holiday commemorates the formation of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, when the Bombay State was reorganised to create the Marathi-speaking state of Maharashtra. As part of the observance, the Maharashtra government has declared a dry day, prohibiting the sale of alcohol in all liquor shops, bars, restaurants and clubs across the city. This measure aims to maintain public order and ensure a respectful atmosphere during the celebrations. While private consumption may still be permitted, the public sale and service of alcohol are strictly prohibited during dry days.​ Maharashtra Day 2025 Recipes: From Misal Pav to Puran Poli, Celebrate the State's Formation Day With These Authentic Maharashtrian Delicacies.

Dry Days In 2025

Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country#dryday — LatestLY (@latestly) April 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)