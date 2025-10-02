Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated every year on October 2, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most iconic leaders in India's struggle for independence. Known affectionately as "Bapu" or the "Father of the Nation", Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was a politician, social activist, and lawyer who championed non-violent resistance against British colonial rule. On special occasions, India observes dry days, when the sale and purchase of alcohol is prohibited. On Gandhi Jayanti 2025, alcohol-serving establishments, including retail shops, pubs, bars, and restaurants, will remain closed on Thursday. October 2. Dry Day List October 2025: When Will Bars and Liquor Shops Remain Shut? Check Full List of Dry Days in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru and Other Cities.

Dry Day Today on October 2 For Gandhi Jayanti 2025?

