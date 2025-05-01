On the occasion of Maharashtra Day 2025, top political leaders across party lines extended heartfelt greetings to citizens on May 1, celebrating the state’s rich legacy and progress. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wished everyone a joyful Maharashtra Day with a simple, "Jai Maharashtra!" Deputy CM Eknath Shinde shared warm wishes, emphasising Maharashtra as a "holy country." Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar paid tribute to the state's rich history, citing figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, while also highlighting the state's role in economic and social reform. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reflected on the state's progress, marking the 65th anniversary of United Maharashtra, with a special focus on Mumbai as the country's growth engine. Other leaders, including Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Congress members Balasaheb Thorat and Prof Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, also joined in extending their greetings. Maharashtra Day 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers To Honour the Formation Day of Maharashtra State.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Maharashtra Day Wishes: 'Jai Maharashtra!'

Eknath Shinde Shares Maharashtra Day Greetings

Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute to Maharashtra’s Legacy on State Formation Day

Ajit Pawar Marks 65 Years of United Maharashtra

मुंबईसह संयुक्त महाराष्ट्र स्थापनेचा ६५ वा वर्धापनदिन साजरा करत असताना, आज संपूर्ण महाराष्ट्रवासीयांना आणि महाराष्ट्रप्रेमींना अभिमान आहे की, आपली राजधानी मुंबई देशाचे ‘ग्रोथ इंजिन’ ठरली आहे आणि महाराष्ट्र हे सर्वात प्रगत, पुरोगामी व सुधारणावादी विचारांचं राज्य म्हणून ओळखलं जात… pic.twitter.com/jJ4PlAYZyv — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) May 1, 2025

Sanjay Raut Extends Heartfelt Wishes on Maharashtra Day 2025

Balasaheb Thorat Greets Citizens on Maharashtra Day

Varsha Eknath Gaikwad Sends Maharashtra Day Wishes to the People

दिल्लीचे ही तख्त राखितो, महाराष्ट्र माझा जय जय महाराष्ट्र माझा, गर्जा महाराष्ट्र माझा... महाराष्ट्र दिन आणि कामगार दिनाच्या मनःपूर्वक शुभेच्छा! महाराष्ट्राच्या निर्मितीसाठी लढणाऱ्या, वीरमरण पत्कारणाऱ्या सर्व वीर हुतात्म्यांना कृतज्ञतापूर्वक अभिवादन. संत-महात्म्यांच्या,… pic.twitter.com/qotf5Og69A — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) May 1, 2025

