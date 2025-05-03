May, the fifth month of the 25th year of the 21st century, will see banks remaining closed for business for a total of 12 days. These bank holidays include regional festivals, all Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. The coming week, from Monday, May 5 to Sunday, May 11, will see banks remaining shut for a total of four days in the second week of May 2025. Banks will remain shut on Wednesday, May 7, in Guwahati for the Panchayat Election 2025 and on Friday, May 9, in West Bengal for Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary. Post this, banking services will take a hit on Saturday, May 10, on account of the second Saturday of the month and on May 11, as it is a Sunday. Stock Market Holidays in May 2025: NSE and BSE To Stay Closed for 1 Day This Month; Check Share Market Holiday Date for the Month of May.

Bank Holidays from May 5 to May 11

