Famous food blogger Natasha Diddee, also known as the Gutless Foodie died in Pune, Maharashtra on Sunday, March 24. Her husband conveyed the heartbreaking news through an Instagram post, expressing profound sorrow. "It is with great pain and sorrow that I am forced to announce the sad and heartbreaking passing of my wife Natasha Diddee, aka The Gutless Foodie", his post read. However, her Instagram account would be kept active for her followers, announced the bereaved husband. As per her Instagram biography, Natasha Diddee was a chef, who had been living without a stomach. The cause of Diddee's death remains unknown. However, as reported by NDTV, Natasha had disclosed in previous interviews that she underwent the removal of her entire stomach due to tumors.

