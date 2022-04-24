National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day is celebrated on April 24 to observe a very popular comfort food which is pork sausages or hot dogs. The dish is very popular amongst children and has found different variations throughout different cultures. The Recipe for the dish is very simple, it consists of pork sausage or hotdogs that are wrapped in dough or pastry and baked to perfection. The dish makes for perfect party food and is easy to make for large masses. Here is a recipe video for Pigs in a Blanket to celebrate National Pigs in a Blanket Day.

Watch The Recipe of National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day Here:

