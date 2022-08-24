Foodies will celebrate National Waffle Day 2022 on 24 August, Wednesday. This occasion allows you to indulge in the piece of heaven that can be topped up with various delicious treats. From traditional to new trends, there are a variety of waffles from around the world like sweet, salty, savoury or better, you name it! The contemporary waffles we enjoy today hail from France and Belgium. To introduce you to the delectable world of this irresistible dish, we have compiled recipe videos of distinct types of waffles that you have to try right now! Mouthwatering Photos of Cupcakes, Waffles And Cold Coffee Laced With The Fluffy Delight.

1. Belgian Waffles

2. Brussels Waffles

3. Potato Waffles

4. Hot Dog Waffles

5. Hong Kong Waffles

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)