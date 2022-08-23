Did you know August 23 is celebrated as World Vada Pav Day to celebrate the 'fastest fast food'! The yummy street delicacy with a perfectly spherical shape is nothing but a delectable potato patty stuffed in a square-shaped bread that's the pav that ultimately triggers our hungry taste buds. Mumbaikars have a gastronomical memory with Batata Vada, which is their go-to food. While August 23 is celebrated worldwide as World Vada Paav Day 2022, only a handful of Mumbaikars are aware of it! All in all, it's time to enjoy the rustic and mouth-watering Vada Pav. Check out the recipe video below and don't forget to send your foodie friends greetings of the day! Flying Vada Pav From Mumbai Eatery Has Left Netizens Impressed! Watch Viral Video.

Watch: Mumbai Style Vada Pav At Home!

Send You Foodie Buddies These Pictures & Invite Them For A Vada Pav Treat!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Happy Vada Pav Day, Everybody!

Vada pav (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Vada Pav Is True Love!

Vada Pav (Photo Credits: Flickr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)