The coronavirus vaccination drive is in full swing across the country for all the adults. The vaccination for children has not yet begun, however the trials for same are being undertaken. Dr Arun Sharma, Director ICMR-NIIRNCD Jodhpur, through a video message informed that the trials of COVID-19 vaccines for children have reached phase 3, adding that the preliminary data of the trials indicate that the vaccines will be soon available for children as well. Dr Sharma added that vaccination will play a major role in reducing the impact of third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 Vaccination for Children: When Will Children Get Vaccinated? Is Vaccine Safe for Children? Dr VK Paul Answers FAQs (Watch Video).

Watch The Full Video Of Dr Arun Sharma On COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Here:

