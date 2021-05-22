As the world battles COVID-19 pandemic, practicing social distancing and staying away from loved ones. People are finding comfort in hugging cows. It started in the Netherlands and is now growing as a wellness trend across the US. Here is a video from the Gentle Barn Animal Rescue Non-Profit in Los Angeles:

Did you know that cow cuddling is a growing wellness trend? CNBC's @janewells has more. pic.twitter.com/WcynuhXMNw — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) May 20, 2021

