A nationwide health alert has been issued in the US for Greater Omaha ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, a particular strain of Escherichia coli known to cause severe intestinal infection in humans. According to the local media, the impacted raw ground beef items were produced and packaged on March 28, 2024, with a “Use/Freeze by” date of April 22, 2024, and “EST.960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Leptospirosis in New York: Cases of Human Infection From Rat Urine Surge in NYC, Authorities Issue Health Advisory.

E. coli Threat in US:

