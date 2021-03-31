What Is Endometriosis?

Q: What is endometriosis? A: #Endometriosis is a disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain and/or infertility More: https://t.co/vi99iSjDuI pic.twitter.com/zk7Z3c0LqP — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 31, 2021

What Are the Symptoms Associated With Endometriosis?

Symptoms associated with #endometriosis vary - including a combination of: 🚺 painful periods 🚺 chronic pelvic pain 🚺 pain during and/or after sex 🚺 painful bowel movements 🚺 painful urination 🚺 fatigue 🚺 depression or anxiety 🚺 abdominal bloating & nausea pic.twitter.com/aev6yietyo — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 31, 2021

The Disease Is Hard to Recognise

#Endometriosis is a chronic disease associated with severe, life-impacting pain. Because of the wide range and variability of symptoms, the disease is hard to recognize and many people live with the condition for years undiagnosed https://t.co/vi99iSjDuI pic.twitter.com/1F5HRWt0uc — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 31, 2021

The Pain Can Lead to Anxiety or Depression

The debilitating pain associated with #endometriosis can lead to anxiety or depression, and can prevent people with the disease from going to work or school. https://t.co/vi99iSjDuI pic.twitter.com/tw4HZCPVIM — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 31, 2021

Is There Any Cure to Endometriosis?

At present, there is no known cure for #endometriosis, and treatment is usually aimed at controlling symptoms https://t.co/vi99iSjDuI pic.twitter.com/dMTVZXKLcu — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 31, 2021

Who Are Affected by Endometriosis?

#Endometriosis affects roughly 1 in 10 women and girls of reproductive age globally. That's about 190 million people https://t.co/vi99iSjDuI pic.twitter.com/HlPv19xjNe — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 31, 2021

It Is Important to Take Medical Help

If you think you have might have #endometriosis, see your healthcare provider https://t.co/vi99iSjDuI pic.twitter.com/losqeELQtp — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 31, 2021

More Research On Endometriosis is Needed

More research and awareness on #endometriosis is needed globally to ensure early diagnosis and management of symptoms. It’s a matter of health, well-being and human rights!https://t.co/vi99iSjDuI pic.twitter.com/vtEVO3gvyx — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)