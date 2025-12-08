Zomato-owned Blinkit, apart from offering quick-commerce services, is also popular for its prescription medicine service. Neha Moolchandani, a beneficiary of Blinkit's medical services, praised the platform, saying that it helped her during her illness over the past few months. She said, "How is it so easy to consult a doctor through Blinkit! Just order a few medicines and they will ask you to upload a prescription, and if you don’t have one, then they’ll connect you to a general physician and within a minute a doctor will call you!" Neha Moolchandani further shared that the patient simply needs to explain the issue, and the assisting doctor will suggest medicines and send a prescription via the app with "no extra consultation charges!" Neha Moolchandani, who works as a Company Secretary, added, "How much faster than going to a doctor and waiting there! It’s so wholesome!" Her experience went viral on X platform, attracting around 28,000 impressions and over 300 likes. What Is Temple? Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Teases New Wearable Device Launch From His Health-Tech Startup, Sparking Curiosity Among People; Here’s What To Expect.

Female Patient Shares Experience With Blinkit's Quick Prescription Medicine Service

I fell ill twice in last few months! How it’s so easy to consult a Doctor through Blinkit! Just order few medicines and they will ask you to upload a prescription and if you don’t have that then they’ll connect you to a General Physician and within a minute a Doctor will call… pic.twitter.com/frSR2wGn6P — Neha Moolchandani (@neha_basic) December 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

