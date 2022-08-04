The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday shared guidelines on symptoms and treatment for the Monkeypox virus amid the increasing cases of the disease in the country. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox but is considered less severe. Monkeypox Q&A: All You Need To Know About Mysterious Virus Which Has Now Knocked the Door in India.

Check Tweet:

Stay alert, stay safe! Learn more about the symptoms and treatment for #Monkeypox. Learn more here https://t.co/4uKjkY53cL pic.twitter.com/gmBYDckfEJ — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 4, 2022

