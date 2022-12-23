Christmas is (almost) here, and many celebs are already flashing holiday goals via their social media accounts. Now, the latest to join the bandwagon is actress Hina Khan who posted a video on her IG with "Jingle Bells' tune in the backdrop. In the clip, she could be seen in winter clothes enjoying X-mas vacay in London. Have a look. Hina Khan Shares Pics From Her Turkey Vacation With Beau Rocky Jaiswal on Instagram!

Hina Khan in London:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

