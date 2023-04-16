19-year-old Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan is the new Miss India 2023. The beauty queen emerged as the winner of the Femina Miss World India pageant and will now be representing the country at the prestigious Miss World 2024. While Nandini Gupta bagged the title of Miss India World, Shreya Poonja and Thounaojam Strela Luwang were bestowed with the 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up titles, respectively at the grand finale of the 59th Femina Miss India 2023.

