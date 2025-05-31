The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here with the Miss World 2025 crowning moment at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. Miss Thailand Suchata Chuangsri wins the prestigious crown as she walked the stage, waving at the crowd after being declared the Miss World 2025 winner. Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic crowned her successor Suchata at the glorious event. The third Runner Up is Miss Martinique Aurélie Joachim, second Runner Up is Miss Poland Maja Klajda and first Runner Up is Miss Ethiopia Hasset Dereje Admassu.

Watch Video of Miss World 2025 Crowning Moment:

