Miss World 2025 grand finale night was held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri was declared the winner of the 72nd edition of the Miss World beauty pageant. Before crowning her successor, reigning Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszková, appeared on the stage as her final farewell to the prestigious crown. Her farewell gown on stage was nothing short of dreamy. The Czech Republic beauty queen looked spectacular as she graced the Miss World 2025 grand finale night in a breathtaking, sparkly ball gown. Her pictures took over social media platforms, and internet users were in awe of her effortless elegance. Miss World 2025 Winning Answer Video: Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri Crowned the Successor After Answering This To Sonu Sood's Question.

Krystyna Pyszková’s Dreamy Gown at Grand Finale Night

How Dreamy!

Queen Energy!

#31Ma La reina de belleza de República Checa, Krystyna Pyszková está lista para entregar la corona de #MissWorld2025 en la 72º edición del certamen de belleza. ✨👑 📸: Miss Mundo pic.twitter.com/M9vyqxZbDN — 2001online (@2001OnLine) May 31, 2025

