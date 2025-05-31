Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World 2025 at the grand finale held in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. At the end of Miss World 2025 grand finale, she was crowned as the 72nd Miss World 2025 winner by Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic. Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri raced past other three of the Top 4 qualifiers - 1st Runner Up is Miss Ethiopia Hasset Dereje Admassu, 2nd Runner Up is Miss Poland Maja Klajda and 3rd Runner Up is Miss Martinique Aurélie Joachim. The 21-year-old beauty queen from Phuket, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, captivated the judges and global audience with her elegance, eloquence, and commitment to social causes. Opal's journey through the competition was marked by her outstanding performance in various fast-track events, including winning the Multimedia Challenge for Asia & Oceania, which secured her a spot in the Top 40. Meanwhile, the representative of the host country, Miss India, Nandini Gupta ended her Miss World festival campaign with Top-20 finish. Miss World 2025 Crowning Moment: Miss Thailand Suchata Chuangsri Wins the 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant, Watch Video of Her Victory As She Gracefully Waves the Crowd.

Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri Wins Miss World 2025 Title and Crown

CONGRATULATION/ 72 ปีที่รอคอย.... THE NEW MISS WORLD 2025 IS "THAILAND 🇹🇭" SUCHATA CHUANGSIRI ร้องไห้.....ภูมิใจในตัวโอปอลมาก ๆ 👑1st RUNNER UP: ETHIOPIA 👑2nd RUNNER UP: POLAND 👑3rd RUNNER UP: MARTINIQUE ... #MissWorldThailand2025 #MissWorld2025… pic.twitter.com/OyJERZzEv7 — ✨𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐭 (@inspoPageant) May 31, 2025

