Miss World 2025 has crowned its winner, and the title goes to one of the standout finalists Miss Thailand Suchata Chuangsri. She won the prestigious 72nd Miss World 2025 crown and title. The 3rd Runner Up is Miss Martinique Aurélie Joachim, 2nd Runner Up is Miss Poland Maja Klajda and 1st Runner Up is Miss Ethiopia Hasset Dereje Admassu. Miss Thailand Suchata Chuangsri's remarkable journey, from shining in fast-track events to delivering a powerful answer during judges' question and answer round, captured hearts worldwide. Representing grace, intelligence, and compassion, she now takes on the global platform as the 72nd Miss World. Her victory marks a proud moment for Thailand and inspires millions around the globe. Miss World 2025 Crowning Moment: Miss Thailand Suchata Chuangsri Wins the 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant, Watch Video of Her Victory As She Gracefully Waves the Crowd.

Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri Wins Miss World 2025 Title and Crown

CONGRATULATION/ 72 ปีที่รอคอย.... THE NEW MISS WORLD 2025 IS "THAILAND 🇹🇭" SUCHATA CHUANGSIRI ร้องไห้.....ภูมิใจในตัวโอปอลมาก ๆ 👑1st RUNNER UP: ETHIOPIA 👑2nd RUNNER UP: POLAND 👑3rd RUNNER UP: MARTINIQUE ... #MissWorldThailand2025 #MissWorld2025… pic.twitter.com/OyJERZzEv7 — ✨𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐭 (@inspoPageant) May 31, 2025

Miss World 2025 Top 4 Finalists - Continental Winner and Runner-Up

Continent/Region Winner Runner-up Africa Miss Ethiopia Hasset Dereje Admassu Miss Namibia Selma Kamanya Americas and Caribbean Miss Martinique Aurélie Joachim Miss Brazil Jéssica Pedroso Asia and Oceania Miss Thailand Suchata Chuangsri Miss Philippines Krishnah Gravidez Europe Miss Poland Maja Klajda Miss Ukraine Maria Melnychenko

Everything to Know About Miss World 2025

Official Format and Running Order of the 72nd Miss World Festival!

