Mrs India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur who is all set to make us proud by representing our country at Mrs World 2022 has finally left for the beauty pageant. She was clicked at the Mumbai airport in a white six-yard along with her winning sash. At the end of the clip, we also see her smiling with the tiranga. For the unaware, she hails from Kansbahal in the Sundargarh district of Odisha and all we wish is that she turns victorious at the beauty event.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

