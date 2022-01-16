It is a proud moment for Mrs India World Navdeep Kaur as she won the Best National Costume Award on Mrs World 2022. She looked absolutely stunning in the Avant Garde outfit inspired by the “Kundalini Chakra”. The beautiful concept has been designed and created by Eggie Jasmin. Mrs India World 2022 Navdeep Kaur Slays National Costume With Kundalini Chakra-Inspired Avant Garde Outfit (View Pics and Video).

Mrs India World 2022 Navdeep Kaur Wins Best National Costume Title

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs. India Inc (@mrsindiainc)

Kundalini Chakra-Inspired Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs. India Inc (@mrsindiainc)

The Stunning National Costume Of Mrs India World 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navdeep Kaur (@komal.navdeepkaur)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)