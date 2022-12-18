Indian beauty queen, a teacher and model from Jammu, Sargam Koushal, is the winner of the Mrs World 2022 title. The 31-year-old, who had left everyone stunned with her peacock-inspired costume in the earlier round, was eventually declared Mrs World 2022 winner. Sargam Koushal took to her Instagram account to share the memorable crowning moment video, which truly will leave you with goosebumps. Congratulations, Mrs World 2022 Sargam Koushal! Sargam Koushal Wins Mrs World 2022, Bringing the Crown Back to India After 21 Years.

