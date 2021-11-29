Erica Fernandes visited Dubai to walk for the prestigious fashion week expo. The popular television actress represented the country at Dubai Expo Fashion Week, making her the only Indian female model to hit the ramp. Well, the actress is indeed having a great time in Dubai and she has shared a series of pictures from her exotic travel diaries. The beauty has shared glimpses of her ‘beachy mornings’ at the Address Beach Resort. Erica has flaunted her well-toned body and is looking absolutely ravishing in those pictures.

An Exotic Travel Diary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

Too Hot To Handle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

