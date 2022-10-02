While October 2 is celebrated as a national holiday and we observe Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, this day is also very significant on social media for other reasons. As Ajay Devgn recently dropped ‘purane bills’ images on Twitter and got fans excited about the release of Drishyam 2 soon, people are now more excited about October 2. This is known as the date when Vijay went to Panjim with his family to attend Satsang in the suspense thriller Drishyam and people cannot have enough of Drishyam memes, jokes and images. On October 2, check out these ‘2 October Yaad Hai Na’ Drishyam funny memes and jokes that have gone viral on Gandhi Jayanti because 'Ab Toh Yeh Har Saal Ka Hai!' Ajay Devgn Shares 'Purane Bills' Sparking Drishyam Funny Meme-Fest and Reactions on Upcoming Sequel Drishyam 2 Movie.

‘2 October Yaad Hai Na’ Drishyam Funny Memes

Yaad Hai Na?

Yaad Hai Na 2nd October Ko Kya Hua Tha? Vijay apni family ko lekar Panaji gaya tha satsang ke liye aur agle din 3rd October ko shaam mein wapas aaya tha..!#Drishyam pic.twitter.com/htXj0RAkiS — Aarav Gautam (@IAmAarav8) October 2, 2022

Is Saal Bhi!

Yaad hai na aaj ke hi din Vijay aur uski family panji gye the satsang mein aur 3 october ko was aaye the !! — Vijay🌙 (@veejuparmar) October 2, 2022

So You Don't Forget...

2nd October ko kya hua tha yaad hai na? — Slowfunctionin (@SabinaAryal9) October 2, 2022

