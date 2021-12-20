A flabbergasting case has come to light from Assam. A 30-year-old man was chased and attacked by a giant wild elephant at a village in the Tamarhat area of Dhubri district of Assam. The man who was identified as Kanak Rai was severely wounded in the incident and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the wild elephant is still roaming around in the area, the locals said. The shocking incident was captured on cellphone cameras by the locals. At the end of the short video footage, the elephant was seen dragging the man across the field. Hyena Attack in Maharashtra: Wild Animal Attacks Two in Pune's Khed, Found Dead Later.

Deadly Attack By Wild Elephant!

Horrific and scary 😱 Man injured in a wild elephant attack in Assam's Tamarhat area.#Assam#Elephant pic.twitter.com/CV9ovrU66z — Hemanta Kumar Nath (@hemantakrnath) December 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)