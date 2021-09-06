Mumbai, September 6: In a case of attack by wild animals, a hyena, who was reportedly suffering infection, attacked two passerby near Khapurdi village in Khed tehsil of Pune district in Maharashtra on Monday, according to reports. The hyena was however found dead later. It is being said that the infection might have irritated the wild animal causing it to attack two humans. Hindustan Times reported official saying that several forested patches in Khed tehsil are home to a number of hyenas.

According to the report, the infected hyena attacked an elderly man. The victim was hospitalised after the attack and is currently being monitored, according to the report. The second victim of the attack was a man riding motorcycle through the road. The wild animal was however found dead later likely because of the infection it was suffering from. Tiger Attack in Pilibhit, Two Killed by Big Cat Near Khannaut River.

Deputy conservator of forests of Junnar division, Jayaram Gowda, told the Hindustan Times “It happened near Khapurdi village in Khed. Apart from the elderly person, the animal attacked a motorcyclist as well. The hyena was later found dead as it was suffering from some infection. It may have attacked people out of irritation due to the infection." Bobcat Attack in North Carolina: Man Throws the Animal to Save Wife, Viral Video Captures Wild Encounter.

In a case of animal attack reported few days back, an elderly couple fought off a leopard in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to save their granddaughter. Report informs that the big cat attacked the child and was dragging her by the food when her grandmother took notice of it. Following which the elderly couple rescued the child and fought off the leopard.

