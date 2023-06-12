Social media is a witness to some weird food experiments. Street food vendors are not slowing down when it comes to experimenting with popular local dishes. Dosa is considered as one of the most popular dishes. A new type of dosa has emerged on social media, shocking food lovers - the aamras cheese dosa. A food blogger shared a video on Instagram introducing foodies to aamras dosa packed with cheese. The video shows a man spreading dosa batter on a tava and adding aamras on top of it. The man then spreads cheese all over the dosa aamras batter. The dish is then garnished with some dry fruits and rolled for serving. Netizens are disgusted with this bizarre food combination. 'Justice for Samosa': This Viral Video of Macaroni Filled Samosa Has Left Food Lovers in Shock.

Watch Viral Viral of Aamras Dosa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by foodie_eraa | Ahmedabad Food blogger (@foodie_eraa)

See Netizens’ Reaction to the Bizarre Food Combo:

Netizen Reaction to Aamras Dosa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

