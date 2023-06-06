Aloo samosa is regarded as one of the most popular Indian street dishes. However, in an unusual trend of culinary experimentation, vendors have begun exploring various unusual fillings for this famous dish. A recent video revealed a new variant of samosa stuffed with macaroni, tormenting netizens and driving foodies to seek justice for the snack. In the viral video, a person is seen holding a samosa and tearing it open to reveal an unexpected macaroni filling. 'Justice for Samosa' Viral Video of Chocolate Samosa Pav in Surat Is a Shocker for Both Chocolate and Samosa Lovers – Watch.

Watch Video of 'Macaroni Samosa':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dilli ka chaska | Food Influencer (@dillikachaska)

